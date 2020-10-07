WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths in its two-county region Wednesday, as well as 36 new cases.
A Franklin County man in his 90s and a Williamson County woman in her 90s both died after acquiring the illness, the health department said in a news release. The Williamson County woman lived in a long-term care facility.
The 36 cases the health department reported Wednesday were evenly divided among the two counties, with 18 cases in each.
The Franklin County cases include a toddler boy, a girl under the age of 10, two women and one man in their 20s, two women and one man in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.
In Williamson County, the cases include a preteen girl, two women and a man in their 20s, a woman and two men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, one woman and two men in their 50s and two women in their 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,524 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 57 deaths. Franklin County has had 617 laboratory confirmed cases, including six deaths.
The health department reports 995 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 417 have recovered in Franklin County.