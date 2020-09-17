WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the two-county region it serves Thursday.
All three deaths reported Thursday were women who lived in a long-term care facility in Williamson County. One woman was in her 60s, one was in her 80s and the third was in her 90s, the health department said in a news release.
The cases reported Thursday in Williamson County include two teen girls, three women in their 20s, a man and four women in their 30s, a woman and two men in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, two women and three men in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
In Franklin County, the new cases reported Thursday include a preteen boy, a boy and three girls in their teens, a woman in her 20s, three women and four men in their 30s, a woman and three men in their 40s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,286 cases, including 31 deaths. Franklin County has had 469 cases, including one death. The health department said as of Thursday 751 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Williamson County, and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.