PADUCAH — Looking for a COVID-19 test? The Purchase District Health Department says free testing is still available at the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah.
Each week, drive-up testing is available at that location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. No appointment is needed. Testing is available for people 12 and older.
RELATED: A busy day of testing and vaccinations at Paducah's health department
The health department says those who want a COVID-19 test should not enter the health center. Instead, they should go straight to the drive-up tent.
Once you have been tested, the health department says it will call you once your results are in. Do not call or go to the clinic to ask for your test results.
Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital are no longer providing COVID-19 testing clinics, the health department says. However, many health departments, drug stores, clinics and urgent care providers offer COVID-19 testing as well.
The health department provides the following suggestions for other places where you can get a test in the Paducah area (click each provider's name for more details or to make an appointment):