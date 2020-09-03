CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Crittenden County, Kentucky, for a few hours Friday morning, the Pennyrile District Health Department says.
An an announcement made via social media, the health department said it is offering the free testing event because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at the Crittenden County Health Department at 190 Industrial Drive.
The health department says no appointment is needed for this drive-thru event.
On Wednesday, the Pennyrile District Health Department announced seven new cases in Crittenden County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 74 since testing began.