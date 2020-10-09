HARDIN COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is providing a free, drive-thru COVID-19 clinic Saturday, Oct. 10.
The event is being held at the health department's Hardin County Clinic at Route 146 Building 2 in Elizabethtown, Illinois.
Testing will be available, with no appointment needed, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The health department says anyone is welcome to receive the free nasal swab test. You do not need a doctor's referral, and you don't need to be showing symptoms.
The free testing event is being held in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in southern Illinois over the past couple of months, according to the health department.