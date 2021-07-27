FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County Schools on Tuesday shared the district's 2021-2021 Reopening Plan with Local 6. The plan says masks are recommended inside schools, but will not be required.
Like other local districts, Fulton County will require masks on school buses in compliance with an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The plan says the district will reopen all prekindergarten through 12th-grade classes at 100% capacity Monday through Friday. But, teachers will incorporate virtual platforms for in-person instruction, and the plan says students who need to remain home will be able to participate in classroom instruction. "Mobile labs will be created to allow students to accelerate their learning while being transported to and from home and school activities. Evidenced-based programs will be purchased to ensure that all students will accelerate their individual learning," the plan states. Digital tools will be used for both direct and nontraditional instruction.
While the district will not kick off the year with a mask mandate, it will have other COVID-19 mitigation policies in place as it works to protect students from the novel coronavirus, including the highly contagious delta variant.
Visitors will only be permitted in the front office, the plan says. Inside schools, protocols will be in place for screening, sanitization and spacing, and sanitization and cleaning protocols will continue for school buses.
The plan says all students and staff must participate in COVID-19 symptom screening when they enter school each day, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home. Bus drivers will also check students' temperatures when they enter the school bus.
Like in 2020, this year's plan includes a color-coded, multi-phase plan in case of increased COVID-19 spread.
Here's a look at those phases:
The plan also includes information for parents and guardians regarding student services, such as special education, 504 plans, mental health services, athletics and more. Likewise, the plan goes into greater detail about sanitization, contact tracing and other operations.
Download the document below to read the full Fulton County Schools 2021-2022 Reopening Plan for yourself.