FULTON, KY — Fulton First United Methodist Church in Fulton, Kentucky, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at its Willingham Center.
The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
Fulton UMC says the clinic is in partnership with the Fulton County Health Department, Evans Drug and Walmart.
The event is walk-up or drive-thru, and signs will be posted to direct participants. No registration is necessary, and you do not have to be a Kentucky resident to be vaccinated at this clinic.
The event will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, which are both available to people 18 and older.
The clinic will be located at 210 Carr St. in Fulton, Kentucky.