Your photos of the Local 6 area class of 2020
Whether online or in socially distanced ceremonies, many students have been celebrating their graduation days in new and unique ways because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We asked Local 6 viewers to share their class of 2020 pictures, and they didn't disappoint! Check out the gallery above to see the photos many of you sent us this weekend!
At Local 6, we want to extend our appreciation for the class of 2020. Over the past few months, you have endured things no other graduating class has experienced.
From all of us at WPSD, congratulations and best of luck!
Below, you can watch the segments we aired Sunday night.