POPE COUNTY, IL — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping people from spending time outdoors. A spokesperson for the Shawnee National Forest said the Garden of Gods has seen a significant increase in visitors compared to this time last year.
Fall is here. That means thousands of people like Molly Elder and her husband Andrew are making their way to the Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois to see the leaves change color.
"I think it's beautiful. It's unlike anything I've ever seen," said Elder.
The couple just got married, and they're spending their honeymoon at the national forest. They both enjoy the outdoors, and wanted a quiet place to get away. Turns out, hundreds of other people had the same idea.
"We didn't bring our masks, so I'm not prepared. I didn't expect this many people here. I'm definitely surprised. I think it's because we are all trying to get away, and we all came to the same place," said Elder.
Andrew Joines believes people are getting cabin fever after staying doors because of COVID-19.
"A lot of businesses are not open. A lot of activities and things people would normally go do are not available. I think people are definitely getting out and going back doing more things like this," said Joines.
Because the Garden of the Gods is so big and isn't regularly patrolled, the Shawnee National Forest is asking visitors to take personal responsibility for following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing
"Everybody is doing pretty good about not crowding each other and giving everybody space," said Joines.
A Shawnee National Forest spokesperson said they do expect to continue to see an increase in visitors during the fall. Visitors are advised to bring plenty of water, hand sanitizer and masks.