ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia counties prepare for a hand tally of the presidential race, the state's top elections official plans to quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press that Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday. Fuchs says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative.
On Wednesday, Raffensperger announced an audit of presidential election results that he says would be done with a full hand tally of ballots because the margin is so tight.
Chris Harvey, elections director for the secretary of state’s office, told county election officials during a training call Thursday that they must begin the hand tally by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The state certification deadline is Nov. 20. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead stood at 0.28 percentage points as of Thursday afternoon.
