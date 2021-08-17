FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have repudiated a statewide school mask mandate set by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Their action came Tuesday, as the Democratic governor warns the delta variant is fueling Kentucky’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.
A GOP-led legislative panel found the school mask regulation to be deficient. The regulation was approved by the state school board last week.
The panel’s action signaled the “intent of the legislature” but didn’t dismantle the regulation. It means the mandate goes to the governor for review.
Gov. Andy Beshear has also issued an order requiring masks in schools. The governor warned Tuesday that children are at greater risk from the fast-spreading delta variant. Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
