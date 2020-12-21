FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and heads of each branch of state government will be vaccinated Tuesday morning at an event to be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
A news release announcing the event says the state leaders are allowing their vaccinations to be streamed live online to "demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines." They're getting the shots Tuesday under the recommendation of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack to make sure the state government can continue its essential operations, something that could be compromised if there was an outbreak among state leaders.
The bipartisan vaccination event will include the governor, Stack, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne and Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown.
The leaders will be vaccinated around 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.
The governor's office will livestream the event from the governor's official Facebook and YouTube accounts.