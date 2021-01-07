FRANKFORT, KY — After postponing the State of the Commonwealth because of Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave his address on Thursday. Beshear began by condemning the actions of President Donald Trump's supporters who broke into the Capitol on Wednesday. As he did in a video statement on Wednesday, Beshear again called them domestic terrorists.
"I speak to you after a one-day delay of this speech, because domestic terrorists who have the gall to call themselves patriots are using intimidation and violence to try to tear apart our great country," Beshear said.
The address was held virtually for the first time in the state's history. Beshear focused on the pandemic and his plans to lead Kentucky into a post-COVID economy.
"I address both a state and a country that are hurting. Hurting from a pandemic that has swept across the world, upended our economy and taken the lives of our loved ones," Beshear said. "Hurting from attacks on our democracy that yesterday rose to the level of a direct attack on the United States Capitol. It is hard to believe just how much can change in a single year."
In the past year, Kentucky has reported nearly 300,000 COVID-19 cases, and more than 2,800 deaths. Despite those harsh numbers, Beshear looked to 2021 with hope as vaccines continue to be distributed across the state.
"So in 2021, we will defeat the coronavirus, and we should be intentional about restoring our democracy. If we can accomplish both, 2021 will be a great year," Beshear said.
The governor wants to make 2021 a better year through his proposed Better Kentucky Budget. There are three main focuses of Beshear's budget:
- Providing immediate relief to families and businesses harmed by the pandemic.
- Investing in the people of Kentucky.
- Investing into Kentucky's future.
"We have over $600 million in one-time money to invest in our future. And this is important. This budget, my Better Kentucky Budget, doesn't rely on any increase in taxes," Beshear said. "There are no spending cuts, and it doesn't rely on the passage of any new revenue measures."
Beshear also proposed down payments on raising salaries for teachers and boosting funding for public education, along with providing full pension funding for the Teacher's Retirement System. He called on the GOP-led legislature to pass a separate virus relief bill, which would include $220 million in small business relief. The governor also proposed pay raises for state employees, full funding for medicaid, and increased funding for the unemployment insurance system.
Click here to watch Beshear's full State of the Commonwealth speech.