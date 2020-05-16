FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 244 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. "Today, we've got a higher number of cases, but thankfully we are continuing to see a lower number of deaths," the governor said in a video update.
Beshear reported two new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.
The new cases bring the state's total number of positive COVID-19 test results to 7,688 so far. As of Saturday, 334 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
Beshear said 438 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, with 270 in intensive care units. "That's up," Beshear said. "We've gotta' be thinking about those folks. We've gotta' watch that number, but know that 270 Kentuckians are in intensive care right now. Lets make sure that we are supporting their families."
The governor said to date, 2,768 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.