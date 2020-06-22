FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth Monday, and no new deaths connected to the illness.
Beshear said he could only recall two days with no new deaths to report in the past two months.
As of Monday, Kentucky has seen a total of 13,839 novel coronavirus cases, including 526 deaths. Beshear said 349 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the disease, and 67 cases are currently being treated in intensive care units.
The governor said 3,534 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 so far.
Monday's low numbers come as Kentucky prepares to begin phase three of its plans to reopen the state's economy. That phase is set to begin June 29, and includes allowing restaurants that have been open at 33% indoor capacity to increase service to 50% capacity.
Beshear said in phase three, nearly all Kentucky workplaces will be able to be open to some extent.
“Next Monday, just about everything in the commonwealth will be open, from bars, wedding venues, public pools and even Kentucky Kingdom,” Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said those restaurants will be able to increase capacity as long as they can maintain 6-feet social distancing guidelines for customers who are not from the same household and comply with the state's other requirements.
Gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be allowed will be allowed in phase three as well.
Stack said whether Kentucky can remain in phase three once it begins will depend on what Kentuckians do — including wearing masks or other face coverings, practicing good hand and surface hygiene, checking temperatures daily and, for those who have symptoms of the illness, staying home, getting tested, and staying home until they get their test results back.
Beshear said he will share the state's plans for reopening Kentucky schools on Wednesday.