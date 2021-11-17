FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every Kentuckian 18 years and older to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster.
Boosters are available for everyone 18 and older six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Gov. Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”
During Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 update Monday, he mentioned case numbers and the test positivity rate in Kentucky had begun to plateau or even slightly increase.
Until Wednesday, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots had been limited to Kentuckians who are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work.
As of Wednesday, more than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster.
According to reports, the FDA could authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as this week.