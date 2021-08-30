FRANKFORT, KY — McCracken County now has a COVID-19 vaccination rate of more than 50%. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear commended county residents for getting their shots during a briefing Monday afternoon, encouraging even more people in the community to get vaccinated.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows 50.52% of the county's population is vaccinated as of Monday.
"McCracken County, congratulations for continuing to work and getting over this threshold. Keep going," Beshear said, encouraging the rest of its eligible population in the county to get vaccinated.
Across the state as a whole, 57% of Kentucky's population is vaccinated. Health care experts say the more contagious a disease is, the more people need to be immunized to stop its spread.
Dr. Jeffrey Foxx, a Lexington physician who was one of the first COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, spoke during the governor's briefing. Foxx, who spent a month hospitalized with the illness including three weeks comatose on a ventilator, said the availability of vaccines means things are different than they were when he contracted the virus in March of last year.
"When I got sick, we only had a few masks to protect us. We had limited PPE. We had limited testing. We had no idea how to treat the disease. We had no vaccines. But things have changed since then. You know, we can mitigate the disease. We can protect ourselves. We can protect our family and friends. We can protect our co-workers. Please, please get the vaccine," Foxx said.
The doctor encouraged Kentuckians who are unsure about getting vaccinated to talk to their health care professional.
"I’ve been taking care of patients for 40-something years, and I’ve never once told a patient to do something that I thought would hurt them. The vaccine is safe and effective. Talk to your family doctor. Talk to your trusted health care provider. Not social media," Foxx said. "Please, get the vaccine. I know what it’s like to almost die from COVID, and I know personally what it’s like to take that disease home and give it to a family member. I see fear in the eyes of my patients when I tell them that they have COVID, and we have all seen too many people die with COVID. I also see patients who have COVID who are vaccinated but have no symptoms. Please, please get the vaccine.”
During the briefing, the governor showed a chart illustrating the rate of COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated people. In August, the case rate among fully vaccinated people was 49.1 per 10,000 population, significantly lower than the rate among unvaccinated individuals, which was 284.2 per 10,000 population.
"This chart has always been about how much more protection you get if you are vaccinated than if you are not. With the delta variant being more aggressive than, say, the alpha variant — which we were probably dealing with primarily in March — yes, we're gonna' have more breakthrough cases. But look at how many more cases there are overall. What this chart shows you is in Kentucky, even with more breakthrough cases, you are more protected by getting vaccinated now than you even were in March," Beshear said. "In March, if you look at these numbers, you are four times safer if you've gotten vaccinated versus if you were unvaccinated. Today, if you look at the end of August, you are ... 5.8 times safer if you have gotten vaccinated than if you haven't."
"What that means is you're living in the most dangerous times of this pandemic, and the vaccines are holding up there, getting more protection than ever," Beshear said.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.