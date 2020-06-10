FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday, as well as seven new deaths connected to the illness.
To date, Kentucky has had 11,883 positive COVID-19 test results, including 484 total deaths.
The governor said the new number of cases confirmed Wednesday are within a range that leads officials to believe the virus is controlled in Kentucky at this time. However, the governor noted that Kentucky has now had COVID-19 cases in all but one county. Robertson County is the only county that has not had a confirmed case.
Beshear says 3,375 people have recovered. Among the state's active cases, the governor says 508 people are currently hospitalized and 68 people are in intensive care units.
The governor reiterated the importance of COVID-19 testing, saying it's "a good way to make sure that you are safe and healthy."