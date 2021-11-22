ky map 11.22.png

FRANKFORT, KY – Kentucky reported 3,888 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, as well as 101 deaths.

Those 3-day totals are higher than the commonwealth has seen in a Saturday through Monday stretch in the last 4 weeks.

“The numbers are not just creeping up, the numbers are moving up,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during Monday's Covid briefing.

To date, Kentucky has had 773,602 known COVID-19 cases, including 10,707 deaths.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has once again increased, coming in at 6.65%. Last Monday, the state's positivity rate was at 5.73%.

There are currently 809 Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckian's to remain diligent as families prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Some Thanksgiving recommendations the Governor made include:

  • Get vaccinated
  • If vaccinated, get your booster
  • Do not attend a gathering if you feel sick
  • Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted
  • Keep attendance numbers low

The Governor also provided an update on vaccination rates in the commonwealth. Currently, 2,650,790 Kentuckians are vaccinated against COVID-19. The 65-74 year old age group has the highest vaccination rate with 94%.

504,028 Kentuckians have received their booster shots.