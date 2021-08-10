FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday issued an executive order requiring masks and face coverings in Kentucky schools, as the delta variant is causing a steep climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The order applies to children ages 2 and up in child care, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. Under the order, all individuals — including teachers, staff, students and visitors — must cover their noses and mouths with face coverings when indoors in all public and private schools, regardless of their vaccination status.
The goal is to keep students in classrooms, rather than returning to at-home learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Kentucky Education Association released a statement in support of the governor's order, calling the move a commonsense step to avoid extended virtual learning or the "society-wide restrictions of 2020."
In full, the KEA's statement reads:
“Our schools count on our elected leaders to do what is best for the safety and health of our children, and to lead with that goal foremost in their minds. KEA supports Gov. Beshear’s mask requirement in all public schools. Requiring masks for all students is vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen across the Commonwealth. That is particularly true for students under age 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccination and are, therefore, among those most at risk for infection. Masks are a simple, low-impact, essential precaution that will protect students, educators and families and will hopefully allow schools to remain open. No one wants to return to extended virtual learning or to the society-wide restrictions of 2020. But to avoid that, we must all use common sense to protect ourselves and each other.
“As we all work to ensure safe schools and campuses for in-person learning this school year, vaccines are the most important tool we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Until all students have the option to get vaccinated, it is up to parents, school leaders, and community members to help mitigate risk by modeling good behavior. The alarming spike in COVID cases across Kentucky will only be alleviated when all eligible Kentuckians, young and old, get the vaccine. Until then, our schools, our students, our educators, and our loved ones are still at the mercy of the virus. More than 90 percent of teachers and support staff nationwide have been vaccinated, according to a recent survey. Educators know the importance and value of in-person learning and they are doing their part to ensure that students can continue to learn in-person. But educators cannot do this alone; all public education stakeholders and every member of every Kentucky community needs to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students in school.”
In the Local 6 area, at least four Kentucky school districts have already enacted mask mandates inside their buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in schools in communities with high or substantial COVID-19 spread. All but three counties in the state fall into those categories.
The governor issued a dire warning Tuesday, saying the rate of growth for COVID-19 hospitalizations is the highest it's ever been in Kentucky.
"We are doubling the number of Kentuckians in the hospital for COVID every two weeks — faster than we've ever seen, fast enough that it can get out of hand very quickly," Beshear said.
The governor said 1,251 Kentucky residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 339 in intensive care units and 168 on ventilators.
“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID in the commonwealth right now,” Beshear warned during a briefing on COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading delta variant. With 108 of the state's 120 counties in the red zone, Beshear said the few counties not in the red zone should not be complacent. "It is everywhere, and we all need to act like we are in that red zone," Beshear said.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is the highest it's been since Jan. 11, coming in at 11.05% Tuesday. “There have only been four weeks in the entire course in the fight against this pandemic that have been higher than the positivity rate is right now," Beshear said.
Kentucky has 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and Beshear reported seven additional coronavirus-related deaths. The new cases reported Tuesday include 490 teens and children age 18 and younger.
To date, Kentucky has had more than half a million COVID-19 cases. The 502,712 cases recorded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health since testing for the virus began include 7,394 deaths.
The delta variant has had a greater opportunity to spread in Kentucky because of low vaccination rates, coupled with the variant's high viral loads. Currently, a little more than 2.37 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one vaccine dose.
Broken down by age, only 39% of Kentuckians ages 18 to 29 have been vaccinated. Only 49% of those 30 to 39 years old have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot. Among those 40 to 49, the rate is 54%. The rate is 68% for those 50-64. Those age 65 and older have the highest vaccination rate in the state at 64%.
Beshear emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccines still work. The virulence of the delta variant means the virus has spread more easily, especially among the unvaccinated. While vaccinated individuals are less likely to become ill because of COVID-19, and less likely to be hospitalized or die if they do catch the virus, they can still spread the virus. That's why the CDC recommends masks in indoor public places in areas with substantial to high COVID-19 transmission.