FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky leaders expect the state to move out of the COVID-19 red zone by March 14 if case reports and the state's test positivity rate continue to trend downward as they have been over the past few weeks.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said that's a conservative estimate, and the state expects its incidence rate to fall into the orange or possibly even the orange zone by that date if current trends continue. The governor said public health leaders are preparing new guidance looking forward to that date, with the goal to simplify some of the state's recommendations and provide more flexibility.
The COVID-19 red zone indicates high transmission of the virus. The orange zone indicates substantial transmission, and the yellow zone indicates moderate transmission. The green zone indicates low transmission.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's incidence rate map, the state's overall incidence rate is 79.74 average daily cases per 100,000 people as of last Friday. The threshold for the red zone is an incidence rate higher than 25.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 brought on a surge that led to record case numbers and staggeringly high positivity rates and strained hospitals. However, newly reported cases have been declining over the past few weeks.
Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Beshear said Kentucky had 35,961 new cases last week. That's down from 46,639 the week before, down from 74,376 the week before that and 81,473 the week before that.
Beshear tempered that news, explaining that, despite the decline, last week's case total was the sixth highest since the pandemic began in the commonwealth.
Over the past three days, Kentucky reported 7,932 new COVID-19 cases and 116 additional virus related deaths.
Beshear said several of the lives lost were people in their 30s, and the youngest death reported was an 18-year-old Bullitt County man whose death was reported Monday.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 17.93%.
The governor said coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining as well, which will allow for a bit of a reduction in the number of Kentucky National Guard members assisting in hospitals and other institutions.
Currently, 1,750 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 322 in intensive care units and 162 on ventilators.
Looking at vaccinations, Beshear said 4,307 Kentuckians got their first dose over the weekend. The governor said 5,461 Kentuckians got their second dose and 7,351 received their booster shot.
Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of catching COVID-19, and it reduces the risk of serious illness and death if a breakthrough case does occur.
To date, 2,870,708 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.