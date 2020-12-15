FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,946 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky Tuesday, as well as 15 new deaths.
Those deaths include one person from Graves County and another from McCracken County.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.53% Tuesday.
To date, the state has had a total of 227,818 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 2,239 deaths.
Beshear said as of Tuesday, 1,788 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 438 in intensive care units and 246 on ventilators.
Hospitals across the state are receiving deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses arrived in the commonwealth Sunday, and the first dose was administered Monday at University of Louisville hospital. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is one of 11 hospitals across the state receiving doses this week. The hospital is expected to receive its shipment on Wednesday.
During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the governor also announced a new joint venture between iwis and Daido Corp. that will add 37 well-paying jobs in Murray. Click here for more details on that project.