FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 638 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, as well as six new deaths.
"Saturday’s COVID report unfortunately suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit," Beshear said in a statement. The positivity rate is 5.45% Sunday, down from 5.68% Friday.
"Folks, this thing is real," the governor's statement said. "We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with."
Beshear said 17 of the new cases confirmed Saturday are children ages 5 and younger. Beshear noted that more children are testing positive for the virus, especially in "hot spots."
"When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone," Beshear said.
Kentucky is not the only state seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among children. "The number and rate of cases in children in the United States have been steadily increasing from March to July 2020," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance released Friday.
In Saturday's update about the virus, the governor's office included a statement from Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack imploring Kentuckians to do their part to avoid spreading the virus.
"Now, more than ever, we have to renew our commitment to work together to protect ourselves, our friends, our families, and our communities. This week outpaced the number of new cases last week and, if we become complacent, our hard-fought containment of the coronavirus could slip from our grasp," Stack said.
The public health commissioner said those who avoid crowds, wear masks in public, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently "makes essential and invaluable contributions to our ability to fight this pandemic."
"If we all do these things consistently, we can suppress COVID-19 enough to more safely open schools and engage in many activities so important to our lives," Stack said.
The deaths reported Saturday included a 74-year-old man from Graves County, an 89-year-old man from McCracken County, two men from Jefferson County, ages 71 and 85; a 57-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 72-year-old man from Nicholas County.
The McCracken County man's death was reported Friday by the Purchase District Health Department, marking the fifth-virus related death in McCracken County. The Kentucky Department of Public Health reports that Graves County has had 26 virus-related deaths — the fifth highest in the state behind Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Hopkins counties.
Across the state, 810 Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. KDPH reports that 9,091 people are known to have recovered.
Download the document below to see the state health department's COVID-19 Daily Summary for Saturday, Aug. 15.