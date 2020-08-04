FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 700 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday, as well as seven new deaths connected to the virus.
Beshear noted that the number of new cases announced Tuesday is higher than the number reported this time last week, but the governor said he still believes the state is seeing a leveling off in the virus' spread.
The state's rate of positive test results is now 5.24%, Beshear said, which is a slight increase from Monday's 5.18% percent.
Among the cases reported Tuesday, 18 are children ages 5 and under. The youngest of those children is 2 months old, the governor said.
The seven new deaths include a 53-year-old man from Calloway County. This is the second day in a row the west Kentucky county has had a confirmed a COVID-19-related death. To date, the Calloway County Health Department reports five coronavirus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 32,197 COVID-19 cases, including 751 deaths. The Kentucky Department of Public Health reports 8,406 people are known to have recovered.
Beshear said 638 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 135 in intensive care units.