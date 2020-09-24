FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday, including 107 cases among teens and kids ages 18 and younger.
The governor also reported 13 new virus-related deaths, saying those are "13 individuals whose families will be mourning them. That's a hard number for any given day — 13 individuals."
Beshear said he is also mourning a person he knows personally who has died because of the virus.
"Not on here is a friend of mine from northern Kentucky that I just learned about an hour and a half ago had passed away after a multi-month battle with COVID-19," Beshear said. "Let’s remember that this virus is very, very real, and it’s still out there." The governor encouraged Kentuckians to light their homes green in honor of those who have died because of the virus, and to reach out to people — both those who have lost loved ones and those who may need help for other reasons because of the pandemic, such as people dealing with food insecurity.
Beshear said this time in history requires compassion. "We've got to listen to each other, and we've got to help each other," he said.
To date, Kentucky has had 64,158 COVID-19 cases, including 1,137 deaths.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 11,570 recovered cases so far.
Among active cases in the state, Beshear said 543 people are currently hospitalized, including 122 people in intensive care units. The governor said 71 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.
The KDPH reports that Thursday's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.57%, a decrease from Wednesday's rate of 4.59%.
