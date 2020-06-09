FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported five new coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky Tuesday, including one death in McCracken County.
The governor said the person from McCracken County who died was 53 years old. The other deaths reported across Kentucky on Tuesday include one person from Warren County, one person from Shelby County, one person from Barren County and one person from Jefferson County.
In a news release, the Purchase District Health Department says the 53-year-old woman died on Monday. She is the third McCracken County resident who has died after contracting the illness.
To date, a total of 477 COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
Beshear reported 254 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 11,708. Of that number, 3,365 have recovered. Among Kentucky's active cases, Beshear said 525 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the illness, with 75 in intensive care units.
In its news release, the Purchase District Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County: a 33-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl. The health department also confirmed three new cases in Fulton County — a 65-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman — and one new case in Ballard County — a 64-year-old man. To date, 109 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McCracken County, 12 in Fulton, 13 in Ballard, five in Carlisle and four in Hickman. The health department says 86 McCracken County cases have recovered, along with eight cases in Ballard, two in Carlisle, and four in Hickman. Carlisle County has had one COVID-19 death.
During his briefing on the virus, Beshear also made announcements about the state's continuing plans to gradually reopen the economy. The governor said businesses that have been allowed to operate at 33% in-person customer capacity will be allowed to increase to 50% one month from the date when they reopened at 33% capacity. Beshear said he will announce those expansion dates in the future.
Beshear also announced that Kentucky has approved a proposal from the Kentucky State Fair. The governor said the state fair will look very different from previous years, but agricultural competitions will be allowed. Beshear said the fair will not be able to use the area of the fair ground currently being used as a field hospital.