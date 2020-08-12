FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, breaking the record for the highest number of cases reported in one day in the commonwealth.
Beshear reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Those cases include 39 children ages 5 and under.
The governor also reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
Beshear also noted that, despite the record-breaking number of cases reported Wednesday, the state's rate of positive test results has gone down slightly.
The positivity rate Wednesday is 5.62%, down from 5.87%.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has recorded that 8,893 COVID-19 patients are known to have recovered so far. Beshear has said previously that he believes the actual number of recovered cases is higher.
Among the active cases in state, Beshear reports 683 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, including 143 in intensive care units and 95 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 36,945 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 790 deaths.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department of Public Health's multi-page COVID-19 Daily Summary for Aug. 12.