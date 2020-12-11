FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as 22 new coronavirus-related deaths.
The governor said, while the state is still seeing high case numbers, Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dropped below 9% Friday — marking the eighth day in a row that rate has declined slightly.
"These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy," Beshear said in a statement. "I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working."
As of Friday, the state's positivity rate is 8.86% — down from 9.13% Thursday, 9.23% Wednesday, 9.56% on Tuesday, 9.60% on Monday, 9.75% on Sunday, 9.80% on Saturday and 9.93% last Friday.
Currently, 1,717 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 432 in intensive care units and 253 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 217,120 COVID-19 cases, including 2,168 deaths.