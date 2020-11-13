FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported a new one-day high for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as a record number of deaths reported by the state in one day.
In a news release sent Friday afternoon, Beshear reported 3,173 new cases across the commonwealth, as well as 25 newly confirmed virus-related deaths.
The deaths confirmed by state public health officials Friday include four women, ages 76, 79, 88 and 92, and three men, ages 73, 81 and 88, from Barren County; two women, ages 71 and 92, from Bullitt County; a 93-year-old woman from Christian County; a 65-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Hardin County; a 62-year-old man from Harlan County; an 87-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Hart County; two men, ages 76 and 94, from Logan County; a 65-year-old man from Marion County; a 79-year-old woman from Mason County; a 69-year-old man from Ohio County; an 83-year-old woman and two men, ages 62 and 83, from Pike County; and a 79-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Warren County.
Beshear also said the death of a veteran from the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County was reported Friday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is currently 8.68%.
Beshear said 1,358 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 307 in the ICU and 147 people on ventilators. On Thursday, Beshear said 94 of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone because COVID-19 incidence rates have reached critical levels.
In the Local 6 area, all west Kentucky counties are in the red zone except Crittenden, Lyon and Fulton counties — which are just below that level, in the orange zone.
"Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly," Beshear said. "But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands."
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect against catching and spreading the virus. He also again asked red zone counties to follow the state's red zone reduction recommendations and recommendations for schools.
The red zone reduction recommentations are:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
Download the document below to read the state's guidelines for schools.