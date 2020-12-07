FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Monday — a lower number than the previous two Mondays.
Beshear expressed cautious optimism that the rate of case growth has been slowing over the past three weeks, saying the state is seeing signs that the restrictions in place are working to mitigate the spread of the virus. Monday saw fewer cases than Nov. 30's 2,124 cases and Nov. 23's 2,135 cases.
However, Beshear said leaders still have to watch how much of an impact that Thanksgiving may have. An executive order directs Kentuckians to limit private gatherings to no more than eight people, with people from no more than two households present. Beshear, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged people to forgo large family gatherings and parties this Thanksgiving to prevent further spread of the virus. Whether people followed that guidance could affect how many cases the state sees in the coming weeks.
Beshear said this week is the last week an executive order barring restaurants from providing indoor dining and limiting capacity for gyms, event venues and other select businesses will be in place. "We don't foresee extending it," Beshear said, asking business owners to comply with the mandate until it expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Kentucky schools have also been under an executive order barring them from conducting in-person instruction since Nov. 23. Under that order, school are to remain on remote instruction until Jan. 4.
"We’re working as hard as we can for plans for Jan. 4 for schools in red zones to have some form of in-person learning, but the threat is real," Beshear said. During his briefing about the virus Monday, Beshear gave a memorial to Rufus Mason, a Louisville middle school custodian who died after contracting the virus. "We’ve got to make sure there are real options … that give faculty and others the protection that they need and the protection they deserve," Beshear said.
The governor also provided an update on novel coronavirus vaccine shipments the commonwealth expects to receive this month. Last week, the governor provided information about the first allocation of Pfizer vaccine doses expected to arrive in Kentucky the week of Dec. 13-19.
That allocation includes 38,025 doses, which will go to long-term care facilities and front line health care workers at 11 hosptials, including Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Monday, Beshear said Kentucky expects to receive as many as five separate shipments in December, including shipments of the Pfizer vaccine and the vaccine developed by Moderna. That includes an allocation of 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected in the week of Dec. 20-26 and another allocation from Moderna of 33,800 in the week of Dec. 27-31. Beshear said more allocations from Pfizer will be announced at a later date.
Beshear said even with the additional allocations, Kentucky is only expected to receive enough doses in December for long-term care residents and staff and front line health care workers.
The governor said as of Monday, 1,700 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 410 in intensive care units and 210 on ventilators.
In his COVID-19 report, the governor also announced 10 new virus-related deaths Monday, including one person from Allen County, one from Bullitt County, one person from Graves County, one person from Greenup County, one person from Jessamine County, two people from Johnson County, one person from Marshall County and two people from Pike County.
To date, Kentucky has had 202,592 known COVID-19 cases, including 2,082 deaths. Earlier Monday afternoon, the governor took part in a wreath laying ceremony in memory of those lives lost due to the pandemic.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.6%. All but six of the state's 120 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, meaning incidents of the illness have reached critical rates in those communities.
