FRANKFORT, KY — African-American communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to announce an initiative to deal with inequality in health care in Kentucky.
“I hope later this week we are going to announce some of our initial plans about trying to get with leaders in the African-American community and the actual providers — hospital systems, Medicaid, insurers, all in the same room together — not to have a task force or a study, but to see how we can actually get this done. How we can actually make change in the health of individuals,” Beshear said. “Just like, in many ways, it shouldn’t have had to take some terrible incidents around our country to wake people up or to get them to listen to the type of injustices that are occurring in our society, it shouldn’t take a one-in-every-100-year pandemic for us to see the same in health care.”
Speaking about coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky, the governor said "17.92% black or African-American, and those individuals make up 8% of the population ... So, it's certainly a time in America when our inequalities have been laid bare, and it's going to be our job to make sure that that is not the case going forward."
Across the state, Beshear said 155 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, and three new deaths were reported. Currently, 481 Kentucians are hospitalized because of the virus, with 85 in intensive care units.
To date, 10,185 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, including 442 deaths. Beshear said 3,275 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness so far.