FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says he will soon send a recommendation to the Kentucky General Assembly that lawmakers dedicate $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to bonuses for essential workers who have continued to work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bonuses would be for workers such as grocery store workers, health care workers, EMS responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters and factory workers.
Beshear said he will also ask for cooperation in the creation of a working group with legislators, their staff and executive branch staff to determine who would receive the bonuses and how much money they would receive.
The governor said the bonuses would reward people for bravely continuing to work in essential jobs, despite the risk, for nearly two years now.
Beshear said to make the bonuses a reality, a lot of details must be worked through requiring a lot of cooperation.
The governor said the ARPA funding in question will be available next year, and that paying essential workers is one of the top uses for the funding suggested by the federal government. Click here for more on the recommended guidelines for states on spending ARPA money.