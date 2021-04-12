LOUISVILLE, KY — Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge: as more people get vaccinated, more restrictions can be lifted.
That's what Gov. Andy Beshear announced at the opening of the commonwealth's newest and largest COVID-19 vaccination site.
Beshear says when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he will remove capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events, and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
He also said he would end the curfew for bars and restaurants when this goal is met.
However, there will still be a mask mandate and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated.
The governor says the state only need 900,000 more Kentuckians to meet this goal, and 4,000 people can get vaccinated everyday at the new vaccination site at the Cardinal Stadium.
“This is a pivotal moment in our battle against COVID-19, and with this site, where we can vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians every single day, we are winning the war and taking the fight to COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thanks to UofL Health for being a partner as we vaccinate more and more Kentuckians, save lives and end this pandemic.”
So far, Beshear says more than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. He also mentioned COVID-19 cases and deaths in Kentucky have plummeted in the last three months, even as the numbers rise in other states.
UofL Health, in partnership with the state, opened the vaccination site at University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium Purple Lot, which will have about 100 health care workers, volunteers and Kentucky National Guard members vaccinating up to 4,000 people a day. The site, off Interstate Highways 65 and 264, was chosen because of its central accessibility and close proximity to the medically under-served areas of west and south Louisville.
“We are committed to making sure everyone who wants a vaccine can easily receive one. Our goal with this vaccine site, and the pop-up sites we’ve hosted throughout the community, is to decrease barriers, increase access and balance equity in health,” said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health.
UofL Health will have the regional site open six days a week for seven weeks, and can vaccinate more than 4,000 people a day, as long as they are older than 16.
The Cardinal Stadium Purple Lot, at 3134 S. Floyd St., can operate up to 28 vaccination lanes at the site, four of which are specifically for people who walk or drive up without an appointment.
“Our goal is to not turn anyone away. While appointments are encouraged because they’ll make the process quicker for the patient, we will accommodate anyone 16 or older who shows up and wants to receive the vaccine. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective and the more people who are vaccinated, the better,” said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at UofL Health.
Appointments are available online at uoflhealth.org or by calling 502-681-1435. The site will be closed Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, because of Kentucky Derby events and will be closed Saturday, May 8, for University of Louisville graduation ceremonies.
If you want to be one of the millions of people who are getting vaccinated, click here to visit our vaccination guide. Here you can find regional and local vaccination sites with links and phone numbers, split up between our four local states.