CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker will not be giving any COVID-19 updates on Saturdays and Sundays starting May 9. He says he will continue giving updates during the week.
Thursday marked the 60th straight day of giving a COVID-19 update for the Illinois governor.
Pritzker primarily talked about unemployment claims during the update. More than one million unemployment claims have been filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says between the start of March and April 4, the total number of unemployment claims has exceeded all of the claims filed in 2019. The number of unemployment claims then doubled between April 4 and May 2.
Pritzker says the Illinois Department of Eymployment Security (IDES) is overlooked and fundamentally underfunded. He says there's now 500 fewer employees than during the recession, and that's even with the computer program that was developed after the recession.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the death toll has exceed 3,000 Thursday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is at 3,112.
She says as of Thursday, there are a total of 70,873 cases in the state. There's currently 4,862 people in the hospital, with 1,253 in the ICU and 766 on ventilators.]
She encourages everyone to honor mothers everywhere by keeping them safe and staying home this Mother's Day.