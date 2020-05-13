JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- For Missouri to move forward, the state must fight the coronavirus and stimulate the state's economy at the same time, Gov. Mike Parson said during Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing.
Parson said expanding access to COVID-19 testing is key to making both plans worth together.
The expanded testing access will help identify potential outbreaks through community sampling. The goal is to contain new local localized outbreaks through increased testing and resources for vulnerable populations, health care workers, first responders and other workers in critical industries.
“Testing capacity gives people the confidence needed to get back to normal," Parson said.
Missouri has at least 16 private national and in-state laboratories through the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. Parson says up to 60,000 tests could be performed each week if needed.
Parson said the state is also continuing to provide testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical facilities across the state.
Parson also talked about the future of Missouri's economy, saying he expects new jobs to be created as the virus gets contained. He predicts new jobs focused on delivery, telemedicine, technology and other areas will change the way the nation does business.
Dr. Randall Williams, director for the Department of Health and Senior Services, talked about the inflammatory syndrome connected to COVID-19 that's being found in children. Williams said some in Kansas City and St. Louis have been treated for the inflammatory syndrome, but he did not have an exact case count.
As of Wednesday, Missouri has a total of 10,142 cases, an increase of 136 cases from Tuesday. Parson emphasized during his update the total number of cases is cumulative. He says the majority of cases have recovered or are currently recovering.
Eight new deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 542. More than 124,000 people in Missouri have been tested.
Williams said less than 2% of COVID-19 cases in Missouri were 20-year-olds or younger.