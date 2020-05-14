JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson visited southeast Missouri Thursday to see how businesses in the region were doing with the reopening process.
Parson said he was impressed to see what businesses were doing to keep everyone safe and healthy during Thursday's briefing.
One of the places he visited was the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He said he talked with them about issues they and other law enforcement agencies have struggled with during the pandemic.
Parson said he was in southeast Missouri on March 7 when he got the first call that the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Missouri.
In addition, Parson announced a bill for virtual teaching, saying it will help Missouri and its teachers prepare for any disaster in the future.
Parson stressed the state is still focused on workforce development and infrastructure and the goals he had for Missouri at the beginning of 2020.
Missouri is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 10,317. The state also has a total of 562 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 20 new deaths from Wednesday.
Parson said 796 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. He said Missouri hospitals are not overwhelmed due to COVID-19.