During a press conference Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed he hopes to lift the state's mask mandate by Feb. 28.
The governor added there would be certain exceptions.
"My intention is as we've seen these numbers peak at about 7,400 hospitalizations, and heading downward significantly - we're now I think under 2,500 hospitalizations, so that's almost a third of where we were at the peak and heading even further downward - to lift the mask mandate in the indoor locations by Feb. 28," the governor said.
Gov. Pritzker is expected to announce more details about ending the state's mask mandate during a 2 p.m. press conference.
