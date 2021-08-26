During a news conference Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, confirmed reports of new COVID-19 regulations throughout the state.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, people will be required to wear a mask while indoors in a public setting.
Additionally, all teachers and staff in Illinois schools will face new guidelines to continue working. Starting Sept. 5, those who are unvaccinated will be required to submit at least one negative COVID-19 tests a week. This guideline extends from K-12 schools to higher education in the state.
The Governor added that the virus is having a great impact in Southern Illinois. Region 5 of the state, which includes all of Local 6's Illinois counties, has six ICU bed left in the entire region.
During the press conference, Gov. Pritzker continued to urge businesses to implement vaccine mandates.
“The quick spread of this disease in Illinois and across the country is holding us all back from the post-pandemic life we so desperately want to embrace, and it’s harming the most vulnerable among us,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds. Vaccination remains our strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life to our communities, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help – and Illinois is taking action to keep our communities safe.”