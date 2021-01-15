Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on on Friday announced that the spread of COVID-19 has slowed enough to ease restrictions in three regions of the state, including southern Illinois.
Regions 1, 2, and 5 are moving into out of Tier 3, which is the strictest level of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, into Tier 2.
Region 5 includes the southern Illinois counties of Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.
Under Tier 2, Pritzker said indoor group fitness classes and gatherings of up to 10 people can resume, and organized group recreational activities will be allowed with lesser of 25 guests or at 25% of overall capacity. Additionally, casinos can reopen under strict guidelines.
Following Pritzker's announcement, Harrah's Metropolis said will reopen for gaming Saturday morning.
"Most Illinoisans have taken it seriously. I really want to thank all the people and businesses across the state that acted to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. It involved painful sacrifices but prevented the loss of many lives," Pritzker said during a briefing Friday.
Pritzker also announced the state will move into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan on Jan. 25. In that phase in Illinois, people ages 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get the vaccine. Additionally, the state is partnering with pharmacies to launch vaccination sites.
"Starting next week and increasing over the next several weeks, we will be bringing on hundreds of vaccination sites across the state, including retail pharmacy chains locations, Illinois national guard mobile teams, state mass run vaccinations locations in Northern, Central and Southern Illinois," Pritzker said.
The governor said bars and restaurants may be able to provide indoor service again sooner than previously expected, if conditions continue to improve. For now, indoor dining is still prohibited.