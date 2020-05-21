CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced he's sending out the Illinois National Guard to different areas of the state that are experiencing flooding. He said all members of the National Guard will be tested for COVID-19 before reporting for duty.
During Thursday's COVID-19 update, Prtizker announced additional funding of $6 million went to 31 non-profits across Illinois. He said additional funding was available from the Family Violence Protection Act through the federal CARES Act.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) also announced new statewide data regarding unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDES said they've processed 1,226,394 unemployment claims from March 1 through May 16. 72,780 of those claims were within the week ending on May 16, IDES said.
That's 12 times the number of claims IDES processed over the same time period in 2019.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 2,268 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 102,686.
Ezike also reported 87 new deaths for a total of 4,607 coronavirus-related deaths.
She said health officials are still working to answer questions about the coronavirus, including if people are immune after contracting the virus and if antibodies help. She said wearing a mask and washing your hands has been proved to help stop the spread of COVID-19.