CHICAGO, IL — With the state averaging 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, Illinois is edging closer to fully reopening.
In a Thursday briefing, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced a metrics-based, vaccination-informed framework for the state to move to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
Gov. Pritzker also announced the state will expand the vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older starting April 12, with additional eligibility expansions to be announced before that date.
Currently, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of the five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan. The next phase, phase 5 involves businesses, schools, and recreation reopening with new safety guidance and procedures and large events, conventions and festivals can start back up.
The newly announced metrics offer the state a bridge between phase 4 and the "new normal" operations of phase 5. Gov. Pritzker says this "Bridge Phase" will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations, without recklessly reopening before a majority of Illinoisians are vaccinated.
Gov. Pritzker says all regions will move through the Bridge Phase and into Phase 5 together and the state's mask mandate will continue in accordance to current CDC guidance.
“COVID-19 has not gone away, but the light we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter as more people get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it’s imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we’ve made to date. With projections from the Biden Administration indicating that weekly vaccine deliveries to Illinois will surpass one million doses in April, it is fully in our power to turn the page on this dark and devastating chapter even as we race a tough clock: the new variants. I invite all Illinoisans to join me in wearing your mask and getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Step by step, we can get out of this the same we came into it – together.”
Metrics and guidelines
The Pritzker administration has outlined clear metrics for the transition to phase 5. The bridge phase allows for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos, and spectator events, as well as increased business operations.
As with all mitigations previously implemented, the administration says the bridge phase is based on science and was developed by health experts.
To advance to the bridge phase, the administration says the entire state must reach the following:
- Reach a 70% first dose vaccination rate for residents 65 years of age and older
- Maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availability rate
- Hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-19-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period
And to transition to phase 5, the state must then reach a 50% vaccination rate for Illinoisians age 16 and older and meet the same metrics and rates mentioned above, over an additional 28-day period.
The administration says if, over the course of 10 days during the transition, the state sees a rise in COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, a rise in death and case rates, and ICU beds start filling up, the state will fall back to an earlier phase.
The administration also says people who can prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 (one to three days before an event or outing) or are fully vaccinated do not count against capacity limits outlined in the current phase 4, the bridge phase and phase 5.
The mitigation plan also includes additional adjustments to the current phase 4. The administration says these adjustments were made in coordination with business leaders and health experts to ensure the mitigations reflect the latest science and are consistent across industries.
As regulations are rolled back, Gov. Pritzker says Illinoisians should continue to practice social distancing and wearing a face mask.
Vaccine availability
The Pritzker administration says since the COVID-19 vaccine was made available in the state last December, the state has administered over 4.3 million doses and is administering an average of 100,000 vaccines each day.
So far, the state has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than one in four Illinois adults over the age of 16, including over 58% of people over the age of 65.
Gov. Pritzker also mentions the Biden Administration has taken the weekly vaccine distribution to states from 8.6 million to over 16 million in the two months since taking office. The administration says the first shipment that came into Illinois was about 109,000 doses, while this week's shipment delivered more than 800,000 doses. Based on current projections, the state expects that number to surpass one million doses a week next month.
The adminstration says all Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 12 because of that increased allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government.
On April 12, Gov. Pritzker says all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners, and every jurisdiction that receives vaccine doses from the state's allocation will be told to move to widespread eligibility.
You can find all the vaccination sites in the Local 6 area by visiting our "Vaccination Sites" webpage. Information about vaccination locations and detail on how to book an appointment can also be found on the state's COVID-19 website, coronavirus.illinois.gov.
If you don't have access to internet or need help with online services, you can call the toll-free IDPH Hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.
Currently, Illinoisians who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine cannot schedule an appointment for a future date. The adminstration says vaccination appointments may be limited in the days and weeks following April 12.
To date, the FDA has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in 16- and 17-year-olds as well as adults. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently FDA authorized for use in those 18 and older.