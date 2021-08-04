Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce a mask mandate for Illinois schools during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Chicago reports.
Pritzker is expected to make the announcement during a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Thompson Center in Chicago.
The mask mandate comes a week after the Illinois Department of Public Health released a statement saying they plan to comply with recent CDC guidelines.
The CDC is recommending teachers, staff, students and visitors at all K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
"We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement last week.
Chicago Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, announced last month that anyone inside school property would be required to wear a mask.
According to NBC 5, as of Monday, 96 of the 102 counties in Illinois were experiencing either “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission.