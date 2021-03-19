CARBONDALE, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be making a trip to Carbondale Friday to discuss improving vaccine equity in Southern Illinois.
He is expected to be a the Carbondale Civic Center at 10 a.m.
The governor announced on Thursday new guidelines for the state to fully reopen.
He says the state will expand the vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older starting April 12, with additional eligibility expansions to be announced before that date.
He also announced a new bridge phase in the state's reopening plan.