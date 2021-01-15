PADUCAH — After weeks of uncertainty and the appearance of no vaccine plan, Gov. Andy Beshear finally has details on how people in west Kentucky will get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beshear announced on Thursday that the state is partnering with Kroger to set up vaccine distribution sites across the state. The vaccine distribution planning is being headed up by Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. In an exclusive interview with WPSD Local 6, Beshear detailed how the vaccine will be administered.
"We're going to make sure we do it safely and with people being able to sign up for appointments and many of these people being able to stay inside their cars," Beshear said.
Beshear said in certain parts of the state local hospitals and health departments will partner with the state and Kroger to distribute the vaccine at the drive-thru locations. Beshear said he will announce where the locations will be on Jan. 28. People 65 and older will also be able to start making appointments to get the vaccine on Jan. 28.
"February 1st, when we start vaccinations for this group, is going to be a big and exciting day where people are going to be able to schedule appointments and start getting vaccinated," Beshear said.
Vaccination appointments will be made through a regional online portal, like COVID-19 testing was scheduled last spring. There will also be a regional hotline people will be able to call to schedule appointments. Both the address to the online portal and the phone number will be released Jan. 28. Beshear cautioned that while the portal opens on Jan. 28, it could take a while for individuals to get on the list to get vaccinated.
"We are going to need patience, because it's going to take at least several months to get through that group, and how quickly we can do it all going to be dependent on how many doses the federal government gives us," says Beshear.
The amount of vaccine doses is already posing a challenge for the state. While plans for widespread vaccinations are coming together in the Jackson Purchase region, the Pennyrile District Health Department has already began giving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to people age 70 and older.
It's been more than a week since and Lyon and Livingston counties each vaccinated more than 200 people. They say they're ready for more doses to vaccinate more people, but they haven't gotten any more from the state.
"We don't have enough doses for the demand that's out there, and that's going to be one of the biggest challenges, is asking people for the patience when we're only getting between 53,000 and 57,000 doses each week," Beshear said.
Beshear said the distribution of the vaccine from the federal government has been slow because of manufacturing limitations. Until the state gets more doses on a consistent basis, health departments like the Pennyrile District Health Department could be waiting several weeks before they get another large shipment of doses.
Beshear assures that once the vaccination locations are set up throughout the state, every part of the state will get the amount of vaccine doses they need.
"As we move forward, it will be based more on population, so that every region will get their proportional share by population," says Beshear.
This week the state began vaccinating more people categorized under the 1B. Teachers, who are in the 1B group, are beginning to be vaccinated. That means once health care workers and first responders finish getting vaccinated, teachers will be next to get the first dose. Beshear explained why they grouped teachers in with the most high-risk people for COVID-19.
"This is the fastest way to open up our schools while providing safety to our teachers, custodians who are otherwise exposed to a large number of contacts," Beshear said.
Beshear said the state expects it'll take a few months to get everyone ages 65 and older vaccinated.