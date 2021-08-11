FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 2,916 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 14 additional virus-related deaths.
“We’re having another alarming day in our battle against COVID-19, as cases, hospitalizations and now deaths continue to escalate because of the delta variant,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. “Folks, today we have nearly 3,000 new cases. We never thought we’d be here again – 2,961. We have more than 75 additional people in the hospital due to the COVID-19 today than we did yesterday.”
As of Wednesday, 1,327 people are hospitalized with the illness in Kentucky, including 363 in intensive care units and 169 on ventilators.
Additionally, the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now 11.22%, up from Tuesday’s rate of 11.05%.
Speaking about the rapid rise in cases, hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate during a briefing Tuesday, the governor said, “We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID in the commonwealth right now.”
While the number of deaths reported Wednesday is lower than many reports Kentucky saw last year, it marks an increase compared to daily reports made over recent weeks.
“We’re now back to double digit deaths, something I’m afraid we’re going to continue to see moving forward,” Beshear said in Wednesday’s video message.
COVID-19 incidence rates are elevated across the state. As of Wednesday, Fulton and Clinton counties are the only counties in Kentucky not reporting substantial (orange zone) or high (red zone) COVID-19 transmission.
“This virus is not fooling around. We can’t sit around and have a two-week debate. We have to act. It is attacking us. We have to push back. That’s why we did the mask mandate in schools and in day cares – because we can’t send our kids totally unprotected, unvaccinated and unmasked into a dangerous situation against what was the third leading cause of death last year.”
Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians to wear masks in indoor public places, and to get vaccinated against the virus.