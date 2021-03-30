FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 751 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday, as well as 23 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Thirteen of the deaths reported Tuesday were reported to the state by health departments, and 10 were uncovered through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death that have not yet been reported by health departments.
In a news release announcing the new cases and deaths, Beshear said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.9% as of Tuesday.
“We are on a positive trajectory — we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline — but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” Beshear said in a statement. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”
On Monday, Beshear announced 40% of adults in the state have received at least their first vaccine dose. The state also opened eligibility to Kentuckians age 40 and up. Several west Kentucky vaccine providers have already expanded beyond that age range, offering the vaccine for people as young as 16 or 18 depending on which vaccine is offered. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people as young as 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are approved for people age 18 and up. The regional vaccine site at Kentucky Dam Village is now accepting walk-ins for anyone 16 or older, because it has so many available appointments.
Also on Monday, Beshear said Kentucky continues to be in good shape when it comes to hospital capacity. On Tuesday, the governor said 378 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 91 people in intensive care units and 37 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 426,073 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,065 known deaths.
