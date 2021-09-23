FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings will be lowed to half-staff Friday in honor of the Kentuckians who've died because of COVID-19.
That number includes more than 30 educators, the governor's office notes.
Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday, Sept. 24 – the same day as the funeral of 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher Joannie Bartley and the visitation service of Lee County Schools counselor Rhonda Estes. Estes is the third Lee County Schools employee to die from COVID-19 during the recent surge.
To date, 8,466 Kentuckians have died because of COVID-19. That includes many individuals from west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, these are the numbers of lives lost to COVID-19 in each of those counties:
- Ballard - 16
- Caldwell - 44
- Calloway - 57
- Carlisle - 11
- Christian 118
- Crittenden - 30
- Fulton - 16
- Graves - 116
- Hickman - 17
- Livingston - 37
- Lyon - 25
- McCracken - 155
- Marshall - 75
- Trigg - 20
The governor encourages individuals, businesses and organizations across the state to lower their flags as part of this tribute as well.
Beshear previously ordered flags to be lowered for a week after Kentucky lost its first 100 residents to the illness. The governor's mansion was lit green after the third COVID-19 death in the state, to symbolize compassion and healing. Not long after that, the Kentucky Capitol dome was lit green, and it has remained green in the months since.
The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard placed has placed wreaths at the Capitol to mark the loss of the first 150 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19, and when the number of deaths reached 1,000, then 2,000. When more than 3,000 Kentucky lives were lost, flags were placed on the Capitol lawn.