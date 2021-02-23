FRANKFORT, KY — All school districts in Kentucky are recommended to offer some form of in-person instruction after their employees have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Beshear announced an executive order recommending all districts, including public and private schools, offer or expand their in-person learning opportunities for students starting March 1 or seven days after district employees have received their booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor said so far 165 of the state's 171 school districts have resumed some form of in-person instruction. Of that number, at least 38 have students in classrooms four to five days a week. Beshear said 103 districts are using hybrid plans, and 17 districts have resumed in-person learning four to five days a week for elementary students, with middle and high school students on hybrid schedules.
Beshear said the order is a recommendation, not an outright requirement, because decisions regarding the safety of in-person learning need to be made at the local level.
To resume in-person learning, Beshear said districts must require mask wearing at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with virtually no exceptions.
Other pandemic-related considerations regarding in-person instruction Beshear said districts must examine include:
- Reducing class sizes, as well as reducing density of students and staff in hallways, school buses and other areas "of heightened risk."
- Evaluating school buildings' ventilation systems, and considering appropriate safety procedures regarding those systems.
- Continuing to provide meaningful virtual options for all students.
- Regularly reviewing the state's incidence rate map as they plan school activities.
That map color codes counties in red (critical), orange (accelerated), yellow (community spread) and green (on track). Districts have been using a color-coded chart corresponding to that map as a guide to determine whether to remain on virtual instruction. Beshear said the chart will be discontinued for schools as of March 1.
However, the incidence rate map will continue to be updated, and Beshear said districts should still refer to it and take community spread of the virus into account when making scheduling decisions.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.