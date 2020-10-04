FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 616 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, as well as four new-virus related deaths.
"With 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week," Beshear said in a statement Sunday. "This week, we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov."
Sunday's cases include 67 teens and kids ages 18 and younger, the governor's office said in a news release. Sixteen of those children are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is a 5-month-old baby.
The four deaths reported Sunday include a 69-year-old man from Harlan County, a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 90-year-old man from Logan County and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.
The news release also included a statement from Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, who said: "This has not been a good week."
"The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House — one of the most secure places in the entire world — have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril." Stack said. "Don’t forget, there is no cure, and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life."
To date, Kentucky has had 72,617 known cases of COVID-19, including 1,209 deaths.