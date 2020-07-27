GRAVES COUNTY, KY — During a special called meeting on Monday, the Graves County Board of Education rescinded their original decision to make Aug. 6 the start of the school year. After a unanimous vote, students will return to classes on Aug. 26.
A later start date means the district has a few more weeks to plan for bringing students back to the classroom. Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding believes starting later will be more beneficial for students to learn in-person and through nontraditional instruction.
"If NTI is going to look different for our families, we're going to have to take a little bit of time to train our students as well. So, for us on day one just to be in NTI, they're missing that training. We need to see them in person, at least for a little bit, so that we can show them what's going to be different," Madding said. "What they can expect, so that we can capitalize and maximize our instruction time. Even though it may be online."
Gov. Andy Beshear is recommending all districts in Kentucky wait to reopen schools until the third week of August. Beshear said his main concern is seeing COVID-19 cases pop up in schools.
"By waiting until the third week of August, we believe it gives us a chance to get this thing under better control, to get more people wearing that facial covering, and again to get us in a place where we believe that we can handle this in a much better way," Beshear said.
As schools in Graves County get ready to open back up, communicating with the local health department will be crucial. Cases in the county continue to increase, with Graves County having more than 450 cases since testing began, the second highest Local 6's west Kentucky counties.
"Even now that we're able to move back a little bit, that communication is still ongoing," Madding said.
Madding said starting closer to the end of August will put the district in the best position to return for the year. Madding emphasized how important the extra time is for the district to be able to work through additional guidelines the state may release. With the start of the school year being moved, students in Graves County will now end the year on May 21, instead of May 14.